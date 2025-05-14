2,510 Shares in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,540,615 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,180,123,000 after purchasing an additional 76,051 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,479,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $447,344,000 after buying an additional 138,675 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,300,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $234,737,000 after buying an additional 402,465 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,959,000 after buying an additional 6,004 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 14.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,180,842 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $208,539,000 after buying an additional 148,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $190.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.48. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.73 and a 12-month high of $206.04.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 34.02% and a net margin of 8.07%. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.98%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Roadhouse

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.62, for a total value of $187,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,138,941. This trade represents a 2.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Regina A. Tobin sold 3,154 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.64, for a total transaction of $585,508.56. Following the transaction, the president now owns 18,414 shares in the company, valued at $3,418,374.96. The trade was a 14.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,535 shares of company stock worth $3,140,127 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXRH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $209.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.62.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

