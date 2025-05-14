27,726 Shares in DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC purchased a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 27,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture raised its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture now owns 514,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 32,170 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 69,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 24,875 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors purchased a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 10.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DMAC opened at $3.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.00. The company has a market cap of $170.57 million, a PE ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.29. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $6.82.

DiaMedica Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DMAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on improving the lives of people suffering from serious diseases with a focus on acute ischemic stroke. Its lead candidate is DM199, a pharmaceutically active recombinant form of the human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II/III trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke, as well as that is in Phase 2 to treat cardio-renal disease.

