36,453 Shares in Crane (NYSE:CR) Acquired by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 36,453 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $5,532,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Crane by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,975 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC grew its position in Crane by 242.7% during the fourth quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 6,778 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Crane by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Crane by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 372 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $186.00 price target on Crane and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Crane from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Crane in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised Crane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $157.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crane presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.20.

Crane Stock Up 0.3%

CR stock opened at $175.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.91. Crane has a 12 month low of $127.04 and a 12 month high of $188.52.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $557.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.93 million. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crane Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.94%.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

