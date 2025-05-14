468,010 Shares in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Acquired by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 468,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,537,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.06% of Roivant Sciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 478.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Roivant Sciences by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

ROIV has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Roivant Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th.

In related news, COO Eric Venker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $1,065,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 896,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,551,654.85. The trade was a 10.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Vivek Ramaswamy sold 273,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $3,142,309.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,799,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,501,538.17. This represents a 0.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,669,500 shares of company stock valued at $18,064,847 in the last 90 days. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roivant Sciences stock opened at $10.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of -71.73 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.10. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a one year low of $8.73 and a one year high of $13.06.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 14.05% and a negative net margin of 119.54%. Equities analysts anticipate that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

