A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) Insider Purchases £147.42 in Stock

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG – Get Free Report) insider Stuart Lorimer acquired 21 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 702 ($9.34) per share, with a total value of £147.42 ($196.19).

A.G. BARR Stock Up 1.0%

BAG stock opened at GBX 690 ($9.18) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £771.04 million, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 649.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 625.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. A.G. BARR p.l.c. has a 52 week low of GBX 555 ($7.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 710 ($9.45).

A.G. BARR (LON:BAG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX 39.77 ($0.53) EPS for the quarter. A.G. BARR had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 12.27%. Equities analysts forecast that A.G. BARR p.l.c. will post 43.7109104 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A.G. BARR Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 44.80 ($0.60) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from A.G. BARR’s previous dividend of $3.10. A.G. BARR’s payout ratio is currently 49.20%.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th.

About A.G. BARR

A.G. Barr is a UK-based branded multi beverage business focused on growth and the creation of long-term shareholder value.

Ambitious and value driven, with strong consumer focus, it is a brand owners and builder, offering a diverse and differentiated portfolio of brands that people love.

Established almost 150 years ago in Scotland, now operating across the UK and with export markets throughout the world, A.G.

