Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL) and U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Critical Review

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) and U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Abacus Life and U.S. Global Investors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Abacus Life 0 0 6 1 3.14 U.S. Global Investors 0 0 0 0 0.00

Abacus Life currently has a consensus target price of $14.08, indicating a potential upside of 59.49%. Given Abacus Life’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Abacus Life is more favorable than U.S. Global Investors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

23.6% of U.S. Global Investors shares are held by institutional investors. 79.2% of Abacus Life shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of U.S. Global Investors shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Abacus Life has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, U.S. Global Investors has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Abacus Life and U.S. Global Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abacus Life -11.65% 12.88% 6.51% U.S. Global Investors 5.40% 1.05% 0.99%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Abacus Life and U.S. Global Investors”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abacus Life $111.92 million 7.64 $9.52 million ($0.23) -38.39 U.S. Global Investors $9.42 million 3.06 $1.33 million $0.03 72.00

Abacus Life has higher revenue and earnings than U.S. Global Investors. Abacus Life is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than U.S. Global Investors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Abacus Life beats U.S. Global Investors on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Abacus Life

Abacus Life, Inc. operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

About U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds. It also manages hedge funds. The firm primarily invests in no-load mutual funds and exchange traded funds (ETFs). U.S. Global Investors, Inc. is based in San Antonio, Texas.

