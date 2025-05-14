Abeona Therapeutics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ABEO)

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 5,499 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 657% compared to the average volume of 726 call options.
Insider Transactions at Abeona Therapeutics
In related news, CEO Vishwas Seshadri sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total transaction of $119,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,355,322 shares in the company, valued at $6,478,439.16. The trade was a 1.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abeona Therapeutics
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Abeona Therapeutics
Abeona Therapeutics Trading Up 0.5%
ABEO opened at $5.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $274.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Abeona Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $7.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.57.
Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.19. Analysts forecast that Abeona Therapeutics will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.
About Abeona Therapeutics
Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Abeona Therapeutics
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- NVIDIA Stock Surges on Bullish News: How High Could It Climb?
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Why Boeing May Be Ready to Take Off After Latest Developments
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- eBay Nears Big Breakout: Time to Buy the Under-the-Radar Winner?
Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.