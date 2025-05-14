Abeona Therapeutics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:ABEO)

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 5,499 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 657% compared to the average volume of 726 call options.

Insider Transactions at Abeona Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Vishwas Seshadri sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total transaction of $119,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,355,322 shares in the company, valued at $6,478,439.16. The trade was a 1.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abeona Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Abeona Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Abeona Therapeutics Trading Up 0.5%

ABEO opened at $5.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $274.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Abeona Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $7.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.57.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.19. Analysts forecast that Abeona Therapeutics will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

