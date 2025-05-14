Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Actinium Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.9%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Actinium Pharmaceuticals

NYSE ATNM opened at $1.52 on Monday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $10.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.35. The firm has a market cap of $47.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of -0.24.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $38,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 114.1% during the first quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 30,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 16,450 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 323.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 32,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops antibody radiation conjugates and other targeted radiotherapies intended to improve outcomes for people who have failed existing oncology therapies. Its Iomab-B is an induction and conditioning agent prior to bone marrow transplant in patients with relapsed and refractory acute myeloid leukemia (r/r AML).

See Also

