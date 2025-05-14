Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $4.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 163.16% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

NYSE:ATNM opened at $1.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of -0.24. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $10.24.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $365,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 1,135.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 153,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 141,130 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 804.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 123,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 110,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 413.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 123,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 99,158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops antibody radiation conjugates and other targeted radiotherapies intended to improve outcomes for people who have failed existing oncology therapies. Its Iomab-B is an induction and conditioning agent prior to bone marrow transplant in patients with relapsed and refractory acute myeloid leukemia (r/r AML).

