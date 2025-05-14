adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADDYY. Baird R W upgraded shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of adidas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday, May 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of adidas to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th.

OTCMKTS:ADDYY opened at $125.21 on Friday. adidas has a 52 week low of $99.40 and a 52 week high of $137.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.16 and a 200 day moving average of $122.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.32 and a beta of 1.24.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. adidas had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that adidas will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in adidas by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in adidas during the fourth quarter valued at $2,437,000. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in adidas by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in adidas by 7.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear, apparel, and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand; golf footwear and apparel under the adidas Golf brand; and outdoor footwear under the Five Ten brand.

