adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Stock Unloaded Rep. Bruce Westerman

Representative Bruce Westerman (R-Arkansas) recently sold shares of adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY). In a filing disclosed on May 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in adidas stock on April 21st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “FISHER IRA” account.

Representative Bruce Westerman also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of GSK (NYSE:GSK) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) on 4/21/2025.

adidas Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of ADDYY stock opened at $125.21 on Wednesday. adidas AG has a 1-year low of $99.40 and a 1-year high of $137.73. The company has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.32 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

adidas ( OTCMKTS:ADDYY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. adidas had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 1.91%. On average, equities research analysts expect that adidas AG will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADDYY shares. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, May 5th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Baird R W upgraded shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank upgraded adidas to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Bank of America raised adidas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised adidas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Institutional Trading of adidas

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of adidas by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in adidas by 7.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in adidas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,437,000. Finally, Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of adidas by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter.

About Representative Westerman

Bruce Westerman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Arkansas’ 4th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Westerman (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Arkansas’ 4th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Westerman earned his BSBAGE in biological and agricultural engineering from the University of Arkansas in 1990 and his MF in forestry from Yale University in 2001. His professional experience includes working as a plant engineer for Riceland Foods and an engineer/forester for Mid-South Engineering Company.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear, apparel, and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand; golf footwear and apparel under the adidas Golf brand; and outdoor footwear under the Five Ten brand.

