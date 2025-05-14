AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,746 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in AeroVironment were worth $4,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVAV. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in AeroVironment during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AeroVironment during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its holdings in AeroVironment by 1,515.4% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on AeroVironment from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Raymond James raised AeroVironment from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on AeroVironment from $220.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AeroVironment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.83.

Insider Transactions at AeroVironment

In related news, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 29,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.20, for a total transaction of $3,764,721.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,174 shares in the company, valued at $14,765,306.80. The trade was a 20.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Stock Down 0.3%

AVAV stock opened at $166.60 on Wednesday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.25 and a fifty-two week high of $236.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 4.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.75 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.98.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

