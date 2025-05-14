Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Shares Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Free Report) by 2,490.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 648,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 623,889 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 1.20% of Aeva Technologies worth $3,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Aeva Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Aeva Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. 62.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aeva Technologies from $5.22 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aeva Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Soroush Salehian Dardashti sold 200,000 shares of Aeva Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total value of $1,072,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,764,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,179,370.88. The trade was a 5.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Mina Rezk sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $195,300.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 8,696,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,263,706.51. This represents a 0.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 4,213,506 shares of company stock valued at $24,985,345 and have sold 652,079 shares valued at $3,947,397. Corporate insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Aeva Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AEVA opened at $13.54 on Wednesday. Aeva Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $13.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.84 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.01.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

Aeva Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of LiDAR sensing systems, and related perception and autonomy-enabling software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology.

See Also

