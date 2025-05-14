Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $5.22 to $11.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Aeva Technologies traded as high as $11.60 and last traded at $11.81, with a volume of 50436 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.12.

AEVA has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.30.

In related news, Director Stephen Paul Zadesky sold 14,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $51,978.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,174. This represents a 15.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Mina Rezk sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $195,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,696,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,263,706.51. The trade was a 0.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,213,506 shares of company stock valued at $24,985,345 and sold 652,079 shares valued at $3,947,397. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEVA. Parkwood LLC increased its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 415.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 1,426,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 2,490.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 648,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 623,889 shares in the last quarter. Informed Momentum Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the first quarter worth $781,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $451,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 308.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 74,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 56,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.07.

Aeva Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of LiDAR sensing systems, and related perception and autonomy-enabling software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology.

