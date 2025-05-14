Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Up 12.7% on Analyst Upgrade

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) shot up 12.7% on Monday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $58.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Affirm traded as high as $51.91 and last traded at $52.33. 8,991,234 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 8,447,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.41.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Affirm from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Affirm from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Affirm from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Affirm from $85.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Affirm from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.05.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Affirm by 63.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Affirm by 356.5% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 11.26 and a quick ratio of 11.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.98 and a beta of 3.66.
Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. Affirm had a negative net margin of 7.10% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $783.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Affirm’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.
