Air Canada (TSE:AC) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a C$25.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$16.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.65% from the stock’s previous close.

AC has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Air Canada from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$34.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$27.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Air Canada from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$18.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.31.

Shares of AC opened at C$18.99 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.70 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.95. Air Canada has a 52 week low of C$12.69 and a 52 week high of C$26.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 2.67, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 400.00, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.92.

In related news, Senior Officer Craig Landry bought 7,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$13.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$110,646.91. Also, Director Vagn Sorensen bought 11,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$17.40 per share, with a total value of C$199,057.14. Over the last three months, insiders bought 32,993 shares of company stock worth $538,251. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

