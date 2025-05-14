Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) Shares Purchased by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX – Free Report) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Alexander’s were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in Alexander’s in the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alexander’s during the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALX opened at $215.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 13.18 and a quick ratio of 13.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 0.78. Alexander’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.76 and a 12 month high of $251.63.

Alexander’s ( NYSE:ALX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $54.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.00 million. Alexander’s had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 19.19%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alexander’s, Inc. will post 11.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be given a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. Alexander’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 233.16%.

Alexander’s, Inc (NYSE: ALX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT), incorporated in Delaware, engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping its properties. All references to we, us, our, Company and Alexander’s refer to Alexander’s, Inc and its consolidated subsidiaries. We are managed by, and our properties are leased and developed by, Vornado Realty Trust (Vornado) (NYSE: VNO).

