Algert Global LLC Acquires 680 Shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY)

Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.06% of Lifeway Foods worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 436,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,822,000 after acquiring an additional 6,189 shares during the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lifeway Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,512,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Lifeway Foods by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 120,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Lifeway Foods by 712.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 75,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Lifeway Foods by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 15,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

Lifeway Foods Stock Down 8.2%

LWAY stock opened at $22.42 on Wednesday. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $27.29. The company has a market cap of $340.85 million, a P/E ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.30 and its 200-day moving average is $23.38.

Lifeway Foods ( NASDAQ:LWAY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $46.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.50 million. Lifeway Foods had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 7.23%.

In other news, major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 17,948 shares of Lifeway Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $429,316.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 905,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,667,286.16. This trade represents a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 20,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $464,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,251,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,075,643.66. This represents a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,885 shares of company stock worth $1,553,740 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods in a research report on Friday, May 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

