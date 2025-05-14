Algert Global LLC Acquires New Stake in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Algert Global LLC bought a new position in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iHeartMedia by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,566,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 51,219 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iHeartMedia by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,499,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,949,000 after buying an additional 436,656 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 991,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 75,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 685,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 39,425 shares during the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th.

iHeartMedia Trading Down 4.7%

Shares of NASDAQ IHRT opened at $1.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day moving average is $1.88. The stock has a market cap of $181.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.72. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $2.84.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $807.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.17 million. On average, analysts forecast that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert W. Pittman acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,241,389 shares in the company, valued at $6,786,222.40. This trade represents a 4.95% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard J. Bressler bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $179,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,617,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,475,797.56. This trade represents a 2.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

(Free Report)

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as an audio media company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship and events, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents syndicated radio programs and services to radio station affiliates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.