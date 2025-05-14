Algert Global LLC Buys 11,310 Shares of Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT)

Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT – Free Report) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,310 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Ceragon Networks were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ceragon Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Bravias Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

CRNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ceragon Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Ceragon Networks from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Ceragon Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

Ceragon Networks stock opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.30 and a 200 day moving average of $3.37. Ceragon Networks Ltd. has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $5.73. The stock has a market cap of $222.33 million, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.04.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Ceragon Networks had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 6.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ceragon Networks Ltd. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ceragon Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless transport solutions for cellular operators and other wireless service providers in North America, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, India, and Latin America. The company's solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the service provider's network.

