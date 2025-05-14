Algert Global LLC Buys 52,280 Shares of BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK)

Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK – Free Report) by 133.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,280 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.05% of BARK worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in BARK by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,041,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 49,672 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BARK by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 160,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 39,460 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of BARK by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 7,813 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in BARK by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 81,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 41,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BARK during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.76% of the company’s stock.

BARK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BARK opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $227.21 million, a P/E ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.98. BARK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $2.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Lake Street Capital set a $3.00 target price on BARK in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

BARK Profile

BARK Inc, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere.

