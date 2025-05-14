Algert Global LLC Buys Shares of 10,670 Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Flotek Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Flotek Industries by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 5,056 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Flotek Industries by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 244,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Flotek Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flotek Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flotek Industries

In other Flotek Industries news, Director Matthew Wilks acquired 32,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.71 per share, with a total value of $384,205.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,190.26. This trade represents a 83.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Singular Research raised Flotek Industries to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th.

Flotek Industries Trading Up 13.5%

Flotek Industries stock opened at $14.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.12. Flotek Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.39 and a 52 week high of $14.81. The stock has a market cap of $427.72 million, a PE ratio of 55.16 and a beta of 1.00.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $55.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.50 million. Flotek Industries had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 7.76%. On average, equities analysts predict that Flotek Industries, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

About Flotek Industries

Flotek Industries, Inc operates as a technology-driven green chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial and commercial markets in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Chemistry Technologies (CT) and Data Analytics (DA).

