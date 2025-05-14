Algert Global LLC Buys Shares of 12,190 Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR)

Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 12,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Larimar Therapeutics by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 984,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 273,920 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 376,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 29,924 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Larimar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP grew its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP now owns 4,653,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,007,000 after purchasing an additional 486,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Larimar Therapeutics by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,127,000 after purchasing an additional 399,123 shares during the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LRMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Truist Financial started coverage on Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Larimar Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Larimar Therapeutics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Larimar Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.63.

Larimar Therapeutics stock opened at $1.88 on Wednesday. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $11.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.93.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 OLE clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive and fatal genetic disease.

