Algert Global LLC Buys Shares of 13,226 Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY)

Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 13,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Crescent Energy by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 37,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 33,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 24,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 206.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. 52.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on CRGY shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Crescent Energy in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Crescent Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Crescent Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Crescent Energy from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $16.00 price target on Crescent Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.30.

Crescent Energy Stock Up 4.6%

NYSE:CRGY opened at $9.52 on Wednesday. Crescent Energy has a twelve month low of $6.83 and a twelve month high of $16.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.67.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $950.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.55 million. Crescent Energy had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 12.53%. Equities research analysts expect that Crescent Energy will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Crescent Energy’s payout ratio is -106.67%.

Insider Activity at Crescent Energy

In other news, major shareholder Energy Aggregator Independence sold 2,948,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $29,221,844.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Duginski purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.38 per share, for a total transaction of $41,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 233,607 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,840.66. The trade was a 1.74% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 24,932 shares of company stock worth $263,219. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Energy

(Free Report)

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

