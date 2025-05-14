Algert Global LLC Buys Shares of 13,226 Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY)

Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 13,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Crescent Energy by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 37,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 33,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 24,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 206.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. 52.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have commented on CRGY shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Crescent Energy in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Crescent Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Crescent Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Crescent Energy from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $16.00 price target on Crescent Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.30.
Crescent Energy Stock Up 4.6%
NYSE:CRGY opened at $9.52 on Wednesday. Crescent Energy has a twelve month low of $6.83 and a twelve month high of $16.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.67.
Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $950.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.55 million. Crescent Energy had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 12.53%. Equities research analysts expect that Crescent Energy will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Crescent Energy Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Crescent Energy’s payout ratio is -106.67%.
Insider Activity at Crescent Energy
In other news, major shareholder Energy Aggregator Independence sold 2,948,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $29,221,844.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Duginski purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.38 per share, for a total transaction of $41,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 233,607 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,840.66. The trade was a 1.74% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 24,932 shares of company stock worth $263,219. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.
About Crescent Energy
Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.
