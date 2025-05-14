Algert Global LLC Buys Shares of 33,570 CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTMX. Miller Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Aspire Growth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 64,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 150,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 20,746 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

CytomX Therapeutics Stock Up 17.4%

NASDAQ:CTMX opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.11. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $2.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CytomX Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CTMX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $50.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.42 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.96% and a negative return on equity of 41.47%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (up previously from $5.00) on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CTMX

About CytomX Therapeutics

(Free Report)

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel conditionally activated biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company utilizes conditional activation platform technology for oncology biologics research and development comprising the validation of targets for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), opening therapeutic window for novel T-cell engagers (TCEs) targeting solid tumors, and increasing the therapeutic index for immune modulators, such as cytokines; and PROBODY platform in preclinical research in areas outside of oncology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.