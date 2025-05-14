Algert Global LLC Buys Shares of 8,781 Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB)

Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NECB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 8,781 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Northeast Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Northeast Community Bancorp by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,156 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 7,785 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp by 290.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,875 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 13,302 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp by 66.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,315 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Northeast Community Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 64,317 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the period. 53.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northeast Community Bancorp Trading Up 0.9%

NASDAQ NECB opened at $24.08 on Wednesday. Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $31.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Northeast Community Bancorp Increases Dividend

Northeast Community Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NECB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $25.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 million. Northeast Community Bancorp had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 15.96%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 7th. This is an increase from Northeast Community Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Northeast Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 22.86%.

Northeast Community Bancorp Profile

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank that provides financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and non-interest bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

