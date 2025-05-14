Algert Global LLC Cuts Position in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

Algert Global LLC decreased its holdings in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Free Report) by 69.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,235 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 47,980 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Kronos Worldwide were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 329.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 25,849 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Kronos Worldwide by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,948 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Kronos Worldwide by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,412,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,765,000 after acquiring an additional 629,387 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,568 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.11% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Worldwide Stock Up 1.2%

NYSE KRO opened at $7.64 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $878.88 million, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.22. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $6.19 and a one year high of $14.50.

Kronos Worldwide Announces Dividend

Kronos Worldwide ( NYSE:KRO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $489.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.56 million. Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 11.74%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Insider Transactions at Kronos Worldwide

In other news, Director Kevin B. Kramer acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.43 per share, with a total value of $104,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,447.80. This trade represents a 187.67% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Worldwide Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

Featured Stories

