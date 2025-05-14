Algert Global LLC Cuts Stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Algert Global LLC lessened its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,365 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ILPT. Anson Funds Management LP grew its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 567,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after buying an additional 9,731 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,107,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,694,000 after acquiring an additional 976,761 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 541,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 10,562 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 116,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 4,813 shares during the last quarter. 49.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research note on Friday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Trading Down 3.1%

NASDAQ:ILPT opened at $3.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.09 and a 200 day moving average of $3.50. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $5.45.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $111.91 million for the quarter. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 21.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.80%.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (Nasdaq: ILPT) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning and leasing high quality distribution and logistics properties. As of December 31, 2023, ILPT's portfolio consisted of 411 properties containing approximately 60 million rentable square feet located in 39 states.

