Algert Global LLC Cuts Stake in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Algert Global LLC decreased its stake in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Personalis were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSNL. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP lifted its position in Personalis by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LP now owns 1,132,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,548,000 after acquiring an additional 132,900 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Personalis by 144.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 410,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 242,141 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Personalis by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 401,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 237,033 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of Personalis during the fourth quarter worth $1,722,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Personalis in the fourth quarter valued at $775,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Personalis alerts:

Personalis Stock Performance

NASDAQ PSNL opened at $5.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.46. Personalis, Inc. has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $7.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.99 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Personalis ( NASDAQ:PSNL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.41 million. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 66.07% and a negative net margin of 104.52%. Equities analysts forecast that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PSNL shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Personalis from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Personalis in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on Personalis in a report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Personalis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PSNL

Personalis Profile

(Free Report)

Personalis, Inc develops and markets advanced cancer genomic tests and analytics primarily in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its tests and analytics are used by pharmaceutical companies for translational research, biomarker discovery, and development of personalized cancer therapies, as well as advanced tests are used by physicians to detect cancer recurrence, monitor cancer evolution, and uncover insights for therapy selection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.