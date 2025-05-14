Algert Global LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY)

Algert Global LLC cut its stake in Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Free Report) by 85.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,687 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Holley were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Holley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Holley during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Holley during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Williams & Novak LLC acquired a new position in shares of Holley during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Holley by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HLLY shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Holley from $4.50 to $2.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Holley from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Benchmark cut shares of Holley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Holley from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Holley from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.85.

Holley Price Performance

Shares of HLLY opened at $2.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $260.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.43. Holley Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $153.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.52 million. Holley had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 2.55%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Holley Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Holley Profile

Holley Inc operates as designer, manufacturer, and marketer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's performance automotive products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products; and exhaust products, as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

