Algert Global LLC Has $142,000 Holdings in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Algert Global LLC decreased its stake in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Free Report) by 44.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 18,276 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Unisys were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Unisys by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 34,241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unisys by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unisys by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,254 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 4,143 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Unisys by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 5,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Unisys by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 160,384 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 5,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Unisys Trading Up 10.6%

Shares of Unisys stock opened at $5.74 on Wednesday. Unisys Co. has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $8.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.86. The company has a market cap of $407.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Unisys ( NYSE:UIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $432.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.20 million. Unisys had a negative net margin of 9.63% and a negative return on equity of 16.84%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Unisys Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UIS. StockNews.com lowered shares of Unisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Unisys from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Articles

