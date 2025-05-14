Algert Global LLC Has $208,000 Stake in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Free Report) by 38.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Luxfer were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Luxfer by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 8,949 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Luxfer by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 220,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luxfer during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Luxfer during the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 7,563 shares during the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luxfer Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of Luxfer stock opened at $12.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.56 million, a P/E ratio of 37.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $15.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.84.

Luxfer Dividend Announcement

Luxfer ( NYSE:LXFR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $103.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.50 million. Luxfer had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.26%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Luxfer’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and first response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Elektron, Gas Cylinders, and graphic Arts.

