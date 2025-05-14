Algert Global LLC Has $211,000 Stock Position in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD)

Algert Global LLC lessened its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report) by 48.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,290 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Lightspeed Commerce were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 123,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 31,060 shares in the last quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at $579,000. AGF Management Ltd. bought a new position in Lightspeed Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at $1,295,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 37,065.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,181,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,688,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,333,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,319,000 after acquiring an additional 70,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lightspeed Commerce currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.29.

Lightspeed Commerce Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of LSPD stock opened at $10.77 on Wednesday. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.34 and a 1 year high of $18.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 5.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.46, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.49.

Lightspeed Commerce Profile

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

