Algert Global LLC Has $88,000 Holdings in Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Free Report) by 45.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,930 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.06% of Solid Biosciences worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 9,393.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 955,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 945,863 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 270.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 264,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 192,714 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 256.9% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 194,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 139,851 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Solid Biosciences by 412.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 50,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Solid Biosciences by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 109,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 45,400 shares during the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SLDB shares. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Solid Biosciences from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Solid Biosciences from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Solid Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Solid Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of SLDB stock opened at $2.79 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.27. Solid Biosciences Inc. has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $10.46. The stock has a market cap of $216.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.32.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, develops therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and SGT-501 to treat Catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

