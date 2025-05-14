Algert Global LLC Increases Position in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH)

Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,806 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Aveanna Healthcare were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 478,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 48,572 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 466,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $1,992,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 282,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 37,801 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 214,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 50,514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AVAH shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

In other Aveanna Healthcare news, major shareholder Robert M. Williams, Jr. sold 91,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total transaction of $531,796.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 545,330 shares in the company, valued at $3,184,727.20. This represents a 14.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder J.H. Whitney Equity Partners V sold 5,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total value of $31,415.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,451,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,172,496.74. The trade was a 0.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,473 shares of company stock valued at $903,938 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock opened at $5.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -17.23 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.91 and a 200 day moving average of $4.90. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $6.19.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.

