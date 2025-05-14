Algert Global LLC Invests $134,000 in The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC)

Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,510 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. Algert Global LLC owned 0.05% of First of Long Island as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in First of Long Island in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in First of Long Island by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in First of Long Island during the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in First of Long Island in the 4th quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in First of Long Island in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. 48.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FLIC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First of Long Island from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.04 to $16.56 in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First of Long Island in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

First of Long Island Trading Up 0.3%

NASDAQ FLIC opened at $12.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $288.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The First of Long Island Co. has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $15.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.58.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). First of Long Island had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $21.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.89 million.

First of Long Island Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.67%.

First of Long Island Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

