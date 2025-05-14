Algert Global LLC Invests $141,000 in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of SunOpta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in SunOpta in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in SunOpta during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 14,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

Get SunOpta alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th.

SunOpta Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of STKL opened at $6.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. SunOpta Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $8.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.73 and its 200-day moving average is $6.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $741.69 million, a PE ratio of -35.05 and a beta of 1.50.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $201.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.09 million. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 7.92% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. Equities research analysts forecast that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at SunOpta

In related news, SVP Bryan P. Clark sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $45,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,758. The trade was a 23.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SunOpta Company Profile

(Free Report)

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY).

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.