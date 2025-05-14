Algert Global LLC Invests $199,000 in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 63,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Butterfly Network by 27,790.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 25,011 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Butterfly Network during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Butterfly Network in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network in the fourth quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network during the 4th quarter worth $525,000. Institutional investors own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Heather C. Getz sold 65,456 shares of Butterfly Network stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $144,003.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,919,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,422,402.80. This trade represents a 2.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Devivo sold 320,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total value of $781,324.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,249,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,689,485.16. The trade was a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Butterfly Network Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of BFLY stock opened at $2.38 on Wednesday. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $4.98. The firm has a market cap of $588.55 million, a PE ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.41 and a 200-day moving average of $3.09.

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.16 million. Butterfly Network had a negative net margin of 129.25% and a negative return on equity of 42.68%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on BFLY. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Butterfly Network from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. William Blair started coverage on Butterfly Network in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Butterfly Network Company Profile

Butterfly Network, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+ and iQ3 ultrasound devices that can perform whole-body imaging in a single handheld probe integrated with the clinical workflow, and accessible on a user's smartphone, tablet, and almost any hospital computer system; and Butterfly iQ+ Vet, a handheld ultrasound system designed for veterinarians.

