Algert Global LLC Invests $211,000 in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in AZZ by 389.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after buying an additional 40,938 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AZZ by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 157,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,004,000 after acquiring an additional 10,038 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 131,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,772,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in shares of AZZ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on AZZ shares. B. Riley upped their price target on AZZ from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Roth Mkm began coverage on AZZ in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Sidoti upgraded AZZ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Noble Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AZZ in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of AZZ to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.71.

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Ferguson sold 18,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total value of $1,694,893.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,607 shares in the company, valued at $17,317,295.37. This represents a 8.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AZZ opened at $94.04 on Wednesday. AZZ Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.59 and a 1 year high of $99.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.54, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.25.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. AZZ had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $351.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AZZ Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.77%.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

