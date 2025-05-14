Algert Global LLC Invests $218,000 in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HBNC. PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 1,521.9% during the fourth quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,893,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,931,000 after buying an additional 22,420,759 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Horizon Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,783,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,826,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 105,959 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,452,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,506,000 after purchasing an additional 91,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp stock opened at $15.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.16. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $11.46 and a one year high of $19.18. The company has a market capitalization of $695.44 million, a PE ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Horizon Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $69.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.52 million. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 8.48%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 62.75%.

HBNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Horizon Bancorp from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers checking, saving, money market, certificate of deposits, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits, as well as non-interest- and interest-bearing demand deposits.

