Algert Global LLC Lowers Position in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

Algert Global LLC trimmed its position in shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Free Report) by 49.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,270 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in E.W. Scripps were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SSP. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in E.W. Scripps by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,055,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 558,818 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in E.W. Scripps by 428.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 497,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 403,691 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of E.W. Scripps by 1,643.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 418,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 394,580 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new stake in shares of E.W. Scripps during the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of E.W. Scripps by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,784,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 137,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

E.W. Scripps Stock Up 1.6%

SSP stock opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day moving average of $2.21. The E.W. Scripps Company has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $4.08. The company has a market capitalization of $221.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

E.W. Scripps ( NASDAQ:SSP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $524.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.04 million. E.W. Scripps had a negative net margin of 8.55% and a positive return on equity of 9.40%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Benchmark upped their price objective on E.W. Scripps from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.

E.W. Scripps Profile

(Free Report)

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local television stations, national news, and entertainment networks in the United States. It operates through Local Media, Scripps Networks, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, sports, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations; runs network, syndicated, and original programming, and local sporting events; and provides core and political advertising services.

