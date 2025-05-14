Algert Global LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

Algert Global LLC lowered its stake in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,220 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in WideOpenWest were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in WideOpenWest during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in WideOpenWest during the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 29,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

WideOpenWest Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:WOW opened at $4.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $5.80. The company has a market cap of $378.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.73.

WideOpenWest Profile

WideOpenWest ( NYSE:WOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. WideOpenWest had a negative net margin of 14.17% and a negative return on equity of 22.83%. The business had revenue of $150.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. The company's video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.