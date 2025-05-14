Algert Global LLC Makes New $135,000 Investment in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 23,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BRSP. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in BrightSpire Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in BrightSpire Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. 56.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BrightSpire Capital alerts:

BrightSpire Capital Stock Performance

Shares of BRSP stock opened at $5.37 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.71. The stock has a market cap of $700.58 million, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.16 and a 12 month high of $6.71.

BrightSpire Capital Announces Dividend

BrightSpire Capital ( NYSE:BRSP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). BrightSpire Capital had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 79.23%. The business had revenue of $17.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that BrightSpire Capital, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -114.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BRSP shares. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of BrightSpire Capital from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $6.50 target price on BrightSpire Capital in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Jones Trading restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.15.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BRSP

About BrightSpire Capital

(Free Report)

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States and Europe. The company operates through Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity; Net Leased and Other Real Estate; and Corporate and Other segments. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a diversified portfolio of CRE debt investments consisting of first mortgage loans, senior loans, debt securities, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity investments, as well as net leased properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpire Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpire Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.