Algert Global LLC Makes New Investment in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rhino Investment Partners Inc raised its position in Hope Bancorp by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhino Investment Partners Inc now owns 1,684,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,707,000 after acquiring an additional 601,876 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 129,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 27,669 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,491,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,332,000 after purchasing an additional 234,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 100,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

HOPE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Hope Bancorp from $15.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Hope Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Hope Bancorp stock opened at $10.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.83 and a 1 year high of $14.54.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $217.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 2nd. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 71.79%.

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides retail and commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans comprising commercial and industrial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, international trade finance, other business-related financing, and loans syndication services; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, automobile, credit card, and personal loans.

