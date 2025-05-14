Algert Global LLC Purchases New Position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEB. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 572,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,764,000 after purchasing an additional 31,677 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP grew its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 54,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 26,487 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,713,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,964,000 after acquiring an additional 525,991 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 161,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $358,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEB. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.50 to $13.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Wedbush set a $9.00 price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Compass Point downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.78.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PEB opened at $10.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -36.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.80. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $15.46.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $320.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.74 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a return on equity of 0.13% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.33%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

