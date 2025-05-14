Algert Global LLC Sells 104,738 Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Algert Global LLC lowered its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) by 73.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 104,738 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 126.0% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 6,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. 99.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America started coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.81.

Shares of NASDAQ SAGE opened at $6.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $413.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.74. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $13.47.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.02). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 68.18% and a negative net margin of 971.50%. The business had revenue of $14.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.80) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; and ZURZUVAE, a neuroactive steroid, a positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors, targeting both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAA receptors, for the treatment of postpartum depression.

