Algert Global LLC Sells 22,000 Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Algert Global LLC trimmed its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZNTL. Almitas Capital LLC lifted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 1,626,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after acquiring an additional 665,968 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,520,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,312,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 20,864 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 859,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 370,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 497,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 91,152 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ZNTL shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $2.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.24.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ZNTL opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.36. The stock has a market cap of $87.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.81. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $13.00.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $26.90 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Scott Dunseth Myers purchased 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $29,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 281,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,668.80. This trade represents a 8.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

