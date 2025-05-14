Algert Global LLC Sells 2,290 Shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Algert Global LLC reduced its stake in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,290 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in eHealth were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,193,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of eHealth by 163.4% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 177,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 109,814 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,009,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,889,000 after purchasing an additional 97,679 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in eHealth by 2,348.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 93,615 shares during the period. Finally, Truffle Hound Capital LLC acquired a new stake in eHealth in the 4th quarter valued at $658,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

eHealth stock opened at $4.96 on Wednesday. eHealth, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.58 and a fifty-two week high of $11.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.36. The stock has a market cap of $150.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.11.

eHealth ( NASDAQ:EHTH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $113.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.46 million. eHealth had a negative net margin of 7.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.70%. Research analysts predict that eHealth, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EHTH shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of eHealth from $9.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eHealth has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Employer and Individual. The Medicare segment offers sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans, which includes Medicare advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans to Medicare-eligible customers including but not limited to, dental, and vision insurance, as well as advertising program for marketing and other services.

