Algert Global LLC Sells 23,710 Shares of Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC)

Algert Global LLC lessened its holdings in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Free Report) by 49.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,710 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Entravision Communications were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Entravision Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Entravision Communications during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Entravision Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Entravision Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.46% of the company’s stock.
Entravision Communications Stock Up 0.2%
Shares of NYSE EVC opened at $2.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Entravision Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $2.73. The firm has a market cap of $183.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.47.
Entravision Communications Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.93%. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12.27%.
About Entravision Communications
Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising solutions, media, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics in the United States. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.
