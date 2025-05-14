Algert Global LLC Sells 2,560 Shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)

Algert Global LLC reduced its position in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Free Report) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,880 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,560 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in FutureFuel were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FF. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in FutureFuel in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in FutureFuel during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,990 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of FutureFuel by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,225 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 449.4% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,455 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 13,460 shares in the last quarter. 44.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard P. Rowe bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.95 per share, for a total transaction of $59,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,000. This trade represents a 300.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 41.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FutureFuel Trading Up 3.5%

FF opened at $4.19 on Wednesday. FutureFuel Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $6.40. The company has a market cap of $183.53 million, a PE ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.10 and a 200 day moving average of $4.83.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The energy company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.54 million during the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 13.18%.

FutureFuel Profile

FutureFuel Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

